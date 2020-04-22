Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat: 72 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in last 12 hrs; tally jumps to 2,272 cases, 95 deaths

In the last 12 hours, 72 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported in Gujarat taking the overall tally in the state to 2,272. Since morning, 5 people have succumbed to the illness in the state. COVID-19 death toll in Gujarat has now risen to 95. As many as 139 people have recovered in the state after contracting the virus.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ahmedabad reported the maximum 130 new cases, followed by Surat at 78, Vadodara six, Aravalli and Banaskantha five each, Valsad three, Botad and Rajkot two each, and Bharuch, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Dahod, Navsari, Gir Somnath, Kheda and Tapi one each, the official said.

Eight COVID-19 patients were also discharged on Tuesday after recovering from the disease, taking the number of such cases to 139, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

