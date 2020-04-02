Image Source : PTI Gujarat: 52-year-old COVID-19 patient, with travel history to Sri Lanka, dies in Vadodara hospital

A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient lost his life in Gujarat's Vadodara early on Thursday morning. With this, the coronavirus death toll in Gujarat has mounted to seven. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 82 so far out of which six people have been cured and discharged.

On 19 March, the deceased was admitted to SSG Hospital, Vadodara after he showed symptoms of coronavirus. He had a history of travel to Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, four of his family members have also tested positive for the virus and are undergoing treatment, said S Agarwal, Vadodara Collector.

As per Gujarat Health Ministry reports, 3 patients are on ventilators, 66 are stable while 6 have been discharged.

Meanwhile, Vadodara police has tracked down five men who gathered in Delhi’s Markaz Nizamuddin, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat earlier this month. All five men have been home quarantined after questioning and medical check-up for coronavirus.

