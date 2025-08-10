Gujarat: 4 killed as car plunges into river from Mazum Bridge in Aravalli High-speed vehicle loses control in Modasa, falls 40 feet into river, kills four. Victims are suspected to be private tutors.

Modasa:

In a tragic accident, four youths lost their lives after their car plunged into the Mazum River from a bridge in Aravalli district’s Modasa on Friday night. The incident took place near the Shamlaji Bypass, where the vehicle fell approximately 40 feet into the river. According to initial reports, the accident occurred around 9:30 pm on August 9, when a speeding car suddenly went out of the driver’s control and crashed off the bridge into the river below. Three of the occupants died instantly, while the fourth was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but was declared dead upon arrival.

What we know so far

Local residents rushed to the scene to help, followed by police and fire brigade teams who joined the rescue operation. The force of the impact had left the vehicle badly mangled, making the retrieval operation challenging. Preliminary information suggests that the youths may have been private coaching teachers. The exact cause of the driver losing control is yet to be determined, and police have launched a detailed investigation.