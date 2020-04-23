Gujarat: 152 COVID-19 cases reported in 12 hours, 2 deaths since morning

Gujarat's coronavirus case tally is rising by the day. In the last 12 hours, there have been 152 new cases of coronavirus reported from Gujarat taking the overall toll close to 2,500. As per reports, 2 people have died in the state due to coronavirus since morning.

The overall death toll in the state has crossed 100 while 179 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

Gujarat has the second most number of coronavirus cases in India after Maharashtra. Major cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot have seen mounting COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks.

