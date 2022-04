Gudi Padwa 2022: Maharashtra govt to lift all Covid restrictions from today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: People board a local train wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus on the day of tabling of the Union Budget at the Parliament.

On the occassion of Gudu Padwa 2022, Maharashtra celebrates its new year and also bids goodbye to the existing Covid restrictions in the city. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced that all COVID-19 related regulations will be lifted from the state from today. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Gudi Padwa festival is marked as a new year. Hence, for a new start, COVID-19 related regulations will be lifted on the same day.

"For the past two years, we've successfully battled the deadly coronavirus and today the scourge seems to be fading," reads the official statement. "To make a fresh start, the restrictions imposed during the Corona period under the Disaster Management Act as well as the Infectious Diseases Prevention Act are being completely lifted from Gudi Padwa (April 2)," said Thackeray.

However, citizens are advised to wear masks, keep a safe distance, and get vaccinated against corona in order to avoid the future dangers of COVID-19.

The Maharashtra government and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party are engaged in a row over taking out a procession on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Denying permission for it, authorities had cited COVID-19 regulations.

(With ANI Inputs)

