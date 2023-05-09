Tuesday, May 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Guddu Muslim, an accused in Umesh Pal's murder, was last tracked to THIS city

Guddu Muslim, an accused in Umesh Pal's murder, was last tracked to THIS city

Guddu Muslim, who was seen hurling bombs in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been on the run since February 24.

Reported By : Shoaib Raza Edited By : Nivedita Dash | New Delhi
Updated on: May 09, 2023 14:36 IST
CCTV captures Guddu Muslim
Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV captures Guddu Muslim

The latest location of Guddu Muslim, who is absconding in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been traced to Odisha. In the latest video which has surfaced, Guddu Muslim is seen limping. Guddu Muslim, who was seen hurling bombs in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been on the run since February 24. Earlier, gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed's henchman's video was traced to Bihar and West Bengal.

In the video, Guddu Muslim was seen limping. Guddu Muslim has dodged the STF team 4 times so far and was in contact with Atiq and Ashraf till April 11 after Umesh Pal's murder. 

Odisha police had earlier confirmed that a team of UP Police’s STF had recently visited the state in connection with the hunt for slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s absconding aide Guddu Muslim, a top police officer said. 

Odisha DGP Sunil K Bansal confirmed that the UP Special Task Force visited Bargarh district in western Odisha in connection with the sharp shooter Guddu Muslim’s driver meeting a man in the state and allegedly staying for some days in Bargarh district. Guddu’s driver reportedly stayed in at Bhatli town in Odisha’s Bargarh district after the Prayagraj incident.

Guddu Muslim is among 10 accused named in the high-profile Umesh Pal murder case in UP. Six of them have been killed and Guddu Muslim is among the four others who are currently on the run.

Related Stories
'Atiq's son is alive, will revenge'- Threat post on social media; Prayagraj police files case

'Atiq's son is alive, will revenge'- Threat post on social media; Prayagraj police files case

Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen declared as mafia, sharp-shooter accompanies her, reveals FIR

Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen declared as mafia, sharp-shooter accompanies her, reveals FIR

Atiq Ahmed's 70% assets worth Rs 3,000 cr registered in names of his aides

Atiq Ahmed's 70% assets worth Rs 3,000 cr registered in names of his aides

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News