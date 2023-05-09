Guddu Muslim, an accused in Umesh Pal's murder, was last tracked to THIS city

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV captures Guddu Muslim

The latest location of Guddu Muslim, who is absconding in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been traced to Odisha. In the latest video which has surfaced, Guddu Muslim is seen limping. Guddu Muslim, who was seen hurling bombs in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been on the run since February 24. Earlier, gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed's henchman's video was traced to Bihar and West Bengal.

In the video, Guddu Muslim was seen limping. Guddu Muslim has dodged the STF team 4 times so far and was in contact with Atiq and Ashraf till April 11 after Umesh Pal's murder.

Odisha police had earlier confirmed that a team of UP Police’s STF had recently visited the state in connection with the hunt for slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s absconding aide Guddu Muslim, a top police officer said.

Odisha DGP Sunil K Bansal confirmed that the UP Special Task Force visited Bargarh district in western Odisha in connection with the sharp shooter Guddu Muslim’s driver meeting a man in the state and allegedly staying for some days in Bargarh district. Guddu’s driver reportedly stayed in at Bhatli town in Odisha’s Bargarh district after the Prayagraj incident.

Guddu Muslim is among 10 accused named in the high-profile Umesh Pal murder case in UP. Six of them have been killed and Guddu Muslim is among the four others who are currently on the run.

