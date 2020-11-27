Image Source : GRIT FOR LIFE Grit for Life provides succour for young cancer patient in Barmer

Bcpbf-The Cancer Foundation, one of India's leading Not For Profit organizations, has offered succour to 11-year-old child Jogaram at Doongar, on the outskirts of Barmer district in Rajasthan.

Jogaram was diagnosed with acute blood cancer at the cancer screening camp conducted by The Cancer Foundation and hosted by EPCH for their tribal artisans.

The Cancer Foundation announced all monetary help and technical guidance for this child’s treatment, while hundreds were screened by leading oncologists over two days.

Jogaram is suffering from blood cancer and also has a problem with eyesight. Around 250 people visited the camp during the two days.

The cancer screening camp was organised as part of The Cancer Foundation's major fundraising cum screening and public lecture event - 'Grit for Life'. It was flagged off on November 17 at Aerocity's premier Hotel JW Marriott amidst solemn resolve and great fanfare.

The Challenger, Vicki Bedi, was given a distinguished send-off on his gruelling desert cyclothon from Delhi to Rajasthan and back.

The solo cyclothon is a bid to inspire hope and determination in cancer patients and collect charitable donations to be spent on cancer management and awareness amongst the economically deprived communities in India.

The sterling event shall culminate in a fundraising Gratitude Gala Dinner in New Delhi.

