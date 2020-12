Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL Terrorists lob grenade in Anantnag's Bijbehara, 1 CRPF jawan injured; area cordoned off

One CRPF personnel was injured after terrorists lobbed grenade in Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. The area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation has been launched to track down the attackers.

More to follow

