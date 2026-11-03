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Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: TDP leading in 8 wards

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal
Updated:

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Polling for the 100 urban local bodies across Andhra Pradesh was held on November 1. A tentative voter turnout of 60.3 per cent was recorded, with 58,48,040 votes polled out of 96,89,061 registered voters across 3,453 wards.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Results
Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Results Image Source : India TV
Visakhapatnam:

The counting of votes for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections in Andhra Pradesh is underway, with the results expected to determine the composition of the civic body. The GVMC election covers 120 wards, with a total of 588 candidates in the fray. Of these, 15 are contesting for the mayor's post, while 573 are vying for ward member or corporator positions. The mayor's post is reserved for women under the General category.

The main contest is between the TDP-led alliance, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP, and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The Congress is also in the electoral contest.

According to the figures provided, voter turnout in the GVMC elections stood at 56.32%, lower than the 59.41% registered in the previous civic elections in 2021. As many as 10,35,154 voters exercised their franchise out of the 18,37,901 registered voters across the 10 zones.

The result of Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation will be declared along with those of 12 other municipal corporations, 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats across Andhra Pradesh. 

Polling across urban local bodies in the state was held on Sunday, November 1, which recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.96%. The State Election Commission (SEC) had also scheduled any necessary re-polling for November 2, ahead of the counting process.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

Live updates :Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Election Results

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  • 10:27 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    TDP secures 53 votes in mayoral contest

    By 8:50 am, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had secured 53 votes in the mayoral contest, while the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had received 29 votes, Congress two votes and other candidates 31 votes.

     

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    TDP leading in 8 wards

    TDP was leading in eight wards, YSRCP in five, Jana Sena in two, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in one and an Independent candidate in one ward.

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    TDP mayoral candidate leading

    The TDP mayoral candidate is leading in Visakhapatnam as the counting of votes for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections progresses. The latest trends indicate an early lead for the TDP, with the final outcome awaited.

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections in Andhra Pradesh began at 8 am on Tuesday (November 3). The results will determine the composition of the civic body, which is among the key urban local bodies in the state.

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    56.32% voter turnout recorded

    According to the figures provided, voter turnout in the GVMC elections stood at 56.32%, lower than the 59.41% registered in the previous civic elections in 2021. As many as 10,35,154 voters exercised their franchise out of the 18,37,901 registered voters across the 10 zones.

  • 7:02 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Contesting parties

    The main contest is between the TDP-led alliance, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP, and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The Congress is also in the electoral contest.

  • 7:02 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Elections held on November 1

    Polling for the 100 urban local bodies across Andhra Pradesh, including Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Election, was held on November 1. A tentative voter turnout of 60.3 per cent was recorded, with 58,48,040 votes polled out of 96,89,061 registered voters across 3,453 wards.

  • 7:02 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    GVMC election covers 120 wards

    The GVMC election covers 120 wards, with a total of 588 candidates in the fray. Of these, 15 are contesting for the mayor's post, while 573 are vying for ward member or corporator positions. The mayor's post is reserved for women under the General category.

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting to begin at 8 am today

    The counting of votes for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections in Andhra Pradesh will begin at 8 am on Tuesday (November 3), with the results expected to determine the composition of the civic body. 

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Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporation Polls Local Body Polls Visakhapatnam
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