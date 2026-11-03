Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: TDP leading in 8 wards

Visakhapatnam:

The counting of votes for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections in Andhra Pradesh is underway, with the results expected to determine the composition of the civic body. The GVMC election covers 120 wards, with a total of 588 candidates in the fray. Of these, 15 are contesting for the mayor's post, while 573 are vying for ward member or corporator positions. The mayor's post is reserved for women under the General category.

The main contest is between the TDP-led alliance, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP, and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The Congress is also in the electoral contest.

According to the figures provided, voter turnout in the GVMC elections stood at 56.32%, lower than the 59.41% registered in the previous civic elections in 2021. As many as 10,35,154 voters exercised their franchise out of the 18,37,901 registered voters across the 10 zones.

The result of Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation will be declared along with those of 12 other municipal corporations, 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats across Andhra Pradesh.

Polling across urban local bodies in the state was held on Sunday, November 1, which recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.96%. The State Election Commission (SEC) had also scheduled any necessary re-polling for November 2, ahead of the counting process.

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