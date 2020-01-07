Greater Noida woman duped for Rs 32,000 by two men disguised as godmen

Representational image

Noida: Two men posing as godmen conned a working professional for Rs 32,000 in Noida. The incident took place in October 2019 when the two frauds duped a woman sales executive working with a private company in Noida. The woman hails from Haryana and resides in one of Greater Noida's high-rise apartments. The two suspects were booked by Noida police on Monday.

The incident came to light after the 28-year-old victim registered a complaint on October 21, 2019 of being duped by two people.

According to woman, way back in October, she was on her way to the office around 11 am when two men came to her and asked for some money so that they could eat something. However, two men disguised as godmen offered her some prasad (holy food) laced with sedatives after which she started feeling dizzy.

The woman further alleged that the two men asked her to give whatever money she had so that they can bless it claiming that after doing this she will never have monetary problems in her life. The victim mentioned that since she was feeling dizzy, gave away Rs 32,000 to them after which they the two men fled from there.

According to the police, the victim on Monday spotted the two men in Noida sector 104 Hazipur market. She was with her colleagues when she noticed them and brought them to the police station.

A case has now been registered at the Expressway Police station against the two men under Sections 328, 406 of the IPC and further investigation is underway.

