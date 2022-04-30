Greater Noida: Officials took 2 hours to reach spot after fire breaks out in society basement, says resident

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Residents rushed outside the society after the fire in the building basement.

Highlights Residents noticed flames coming out of the basement

There was no loss of life in the fire

People complaint that the fire brigade reached the spot late

Greater Noida: A fire broke out in the basement of Panchsheel Greens 2 Greater Noida West society in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district late night on Friday. Residents noticed flames coming out of the basement and rushed to their safety outside the society.

Many residents complaint that the fire brigade reached the spot late. Lokesh Singh, one of the residents of the society said, "There was a short circuit in a society tower, no fire brigade for 2 hours of incident." "Maintenance team had no knowledge of the incident," he added. Power supply in the society has not been restored since 11.30 p.m. last night.

Also Read | 36 hours on, firefighting at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site continues

Police commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar also took to Twitter and informed the fire was doused at around 1 a.m.

There was no loss of life in the fire.

Also Read | Delhi: Massive fire at Amar Colony in Lajpat Nagar area, 10 fire engines on spot

Latest India News