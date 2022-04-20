Wednesday, April 20, 2022
     
Greater Noida: Massive fire breaks out on 7th floor of Palm Olympia Society

A massive fire broke out on the 7th floor of 7th tower of the Palm Olympia Society in Greater Noida.

Shashwat Bhandari Written by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2022 19:03 IST
Greater Noida, Fire
Image Source : PTI

Representational image. 

A massive fire broke out on the 7th floor of 7th tower of the Palm Olympia Society in Greater Noida. More to follow.

Earlier in the day, a small fire erupted in an apartment of a 11-storey residential building in the western suburb of Santacruz, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The blaze broke out at an apartment in Axiom Inizia building on CST road in Santacruz (east) and the police control room was notified around 11 am, he said.

Six fire engines were pressed into service and the flames was doused around 11.20 am, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

