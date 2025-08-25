Greater Noida dowry killing: Accused Vipin's father, brother arrested in Nikki's murder case This is the third arrest in the case as police had earlier arrested prime accused Vipin and later his mother in the case. Vipin Bhati was arrested after being shot during a police encounter. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Greater Noida:

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police on Monday arrested Satvir and Rohit, the father and brother of Greater Noida dowry murder accused Vipin Bhati.

The duo was arrested after a tip off. An FIR was registered against them at Kasna Police Station based on a complaint by the victim’s relative.

They had been absconding since the incident took place.

Four persons have so far been arrested in the case.

Vipin injured in police encounter

While being transported for a medical examination, the accused husband, Vipin, attempted to escape by grabbing an officer's pistol. He was subsequently shot in the leg by police.

He was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Vipin and members of his family are accused of setting his wife, Nikki, on fire in front of their six-year-old son after a severe physical assault. The incident occurred on Thursday.

Viral videos spark outrage

Disturbing videos of the assault, filmed by Nikki's elder sister Kanchan, who is also married into the same family, have been making the rounds across social media platforms. In one clip, Nikki is seen being dragged by her hair, and in another, she appears walking down the stairs engulfed in flames before collapsing.

Nikki’s family revealed that she had suffered years of abuse and increasing dowry demands since her marriage in 2016. They said they had already given a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle and gold jewellery to her in-laws. However, the demands later escalated to Rs 36 lakh in cash and even a luxury car.

Accused says no involvement in murder

Despite the allegations, Vipin has denied any involvement, claiming his wife's death was self-inflicted.

"...I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common," he told ANI.