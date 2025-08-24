Greater Noida dowry murder case: After husband, victim's mother-in-law arrested In the Greater Noida dowry murder case, police have arrested Nikki’s mother-in-law for her alleged role in the Rs 36-lakh dowry-related killing. This follows the shooting and arrest of Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, the main accused.

New Delhi:

In the brutal dowry death case in Greater Noida, the police have arrested another accused, the mother-in-law of the deceased, Nikki. This is the second arrest in the case, following the capture of prime accused Vipin Bhati, who was shot and injured by police while allegedly trying to flee custody on Sunday afternoon. The arrest comes amid outrage over the gruesome killing, which involved Nikki being allegedly burnt alive by her husband and in-laws over a dowry demand of ₹36 lakh.

Confirming the arrest, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, stated that Nikki’s mother-in-law has been taken into custody and is being interrogated for her role in the murder.

Husband shot while attempting escape

Just hours earlier, Vipin Bhati Nikki’s husband and the primary accused was shot in the leg after he allegedly tried to escape police custody. According to officials, he attempted to flee during a transit operation. In response, the police opened fire, injuring him. He was then transported to a hospital for treatment and remains under police watch.

Bhati is accused of burning his wife alive on Thursday. The horrifying incident occurred in front of the couple’s six-year-old son, who later revealed that his mother was dragged by the hair, doused with an unknown substance, and set ablaze with a lighter.

Family demands justice

Nikki's father, Bhikari Singh Payla, has demanded the harshest punishment for all accused. "My daughter tried to make her marriage work. She didn’t want to trouble us. But they killed her they are all murderers. Their houses should be demolished. They should be shot dead," he said.

He also accused Vipin of having an extramarital affair and claimed that this too contributed to Nikki's suffering.

Video evidence and eyewitness accounts add to horror

Two disturbing videos circulating on social media show Nikki being dragged by her in-laws moments before her death. The visual evidence, along with the testimony of her minor son, has added weight to the investigation. Police have registered an FIR based on the family’s complaint, and Nikki’s last rites were conducted after her post-mortem was completed.