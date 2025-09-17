'Grave injustice': Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi on Punjab floods Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the ₹1,600 crore central relief package for flood-hit Punjab "a grave injustice."

New Delhi:

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called for a more robust response to the catastrophic floods that recently hit Punjab. Gandhi’s letter came after he visited Punjab “Over 4 lakh acres of paddy crop have been destroyed, and over 10 lakh animals have perished. Lakhs of people, mostly from marginalised communities, have lost their homes,” Gandhi wrote.

He stressed that the central government’s initial relief amount of ₹1,600 crore is grossly inadequate, considering that estimates suggest total damages of over ₹20,000 crore.

‘Punjab will rise again’: Rahul

Despite the widespread devastation, Gandhi praised the people of Punjab for their unity and generosity. “I witnessed the very best of humanity. Communities rallied behind those who lost everything. People opened their homes to strangers and shared whatever little they had,” he wrote.

He urged the Centre to facilitate a quick and transparent damage assessment and deliver a comprehensive relief package to help the state recover. “We must reassure every farmer, every soldier, and every family in Punjab that India stands with them,” Gandhi added.

Rahul attempted to visit village located across the Ravi river in Gurdaspur, but was allegedly stopped by Punjab Police citing security concerns.

Cong slams AAP govt, accuses it of avoiding accountability

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi condemned the move, calling it "unfortunate" and adding that medical camps were already being held in the village Gandhi was barred from visiting. Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa accused the AAP-led Punjab government of using “flimsy security pretexts” to prevent Gandhi from visiting the area.

“This was not a security issue, it was a political decision to avoid accountability,” Bajwa said.

Rahul wishes PM Modi on birthday

Rahul Gandhi took a moment to extend birthday wishes to the Prime Minister on social media. “Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).