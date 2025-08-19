Graffiti incident at Yamuna Bank metro station: Delhi police files FIR, 2 Spanish nationals suspected The incident took place between the night of July 23 and the early hours of July 24. The two suspects reportedly used a tree near the station boundary to climb over an 8-10-foot-high wall.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has filed an FIR after two unidentified individuals illegally entered the Yamuna Bank Metro Station premises and painted graffiti on the station's walls. The complaint was lodged by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which reported unusual markings and damage to metro property.

Suspects used trees to enter premises

According to police sources, the incident took place between the night of July 23 and the early hours of July 24. The two suspects reportedly used a tree near the station boundary to climb over an 8-10 feet high wall. Later, they were seen throwing a rope over a 15-foot-high wall near the metro depot, using it to climb inside.

Once inside, the duo spent a significant amount of time painting graffiti on the station walls. The designs included triangles, large circles, and other unusual patterns. After completing their activity, the suspects exited the premises and were seen boarding an auto-rickshaw, heading toward the Paharganj area. CCTV footage from nearby areas has captured parts of their movement, and police believe they escaped through a forested patch adjacent to the station.

Initial findings have pointed to the involvement of two Spanish nationals. Their exact identities and purpose behind the act are still under investigation. Police are coordinating with immigration authorities and checking travel records to confirm the suspects’ entry and movements in India.