Gr. Chennai Corporation to open 500-bed Covid care centre

The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to open a 500-bed Covid care center with an Oxygen facility as the pandemic surges in the city. The corporation is looking to open the center at Guindy trade center, Kilpauk Indoor stadium, or KP Park. The preparations to convert these places into Covid centers have already begun, an official said.

The management of the Oxygen pipeline and supply will be entrusted with senior medical professionals and these centers which are used for asymptomatic patients will be converted to full-fledged centers once a green signal is obtained from the government.

At present, there are 11,645 beds available at 13 Covid care centers and Chennai corporation has tied up with hospitals and medical colleges for medical staff to these centers.

Jerusalem Engineering College, Mohammed Sahtak Nursing College, and St Joseph's staff will be allowed this week.

The public health department and hospitals will be in charge of the medical facilities while the Civic body will provide food, housekeeping, and other staff.

