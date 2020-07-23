Image Source : PTI/FILE Govt sanctions permanent commission to women officers in Indian Army

Ministry of Defence has issued the formal Government Sanction Letter for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) to Women Officers in the Indian Army, paving the way for empowering Women Officers to shoulder larger roles in the organisation. The order specifies grant of PC to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Women Officers in all ten streams of the Indian Army i.e Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).

In anticipation, the Army Headquarters had set in motion a series of preparatory actions for conducting of the Permanent Commission Selection Board for affected Women Officers. The Selection Board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC Women Officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation.

The Indian Army is committed to provide equal opportunities to all personnel including Women Officers to serve the Nation. But there is no women in combat-arms of Indian Army yet specially in Infantry, Armoured, Arty and Mechanished formation of indian army.

The move comes after the landmark verdict of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2020, that directed that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commission and command postings.

