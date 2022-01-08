Govt restores FCRA licence of Missionaries of Charity; TMC MP takes swipe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Govt restores FCRA licence of Missionaries of Charity

TMC MP Derek O'Brien took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday after the government restored the FCRA registration of the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charities. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) restored the registration on January 7, just days after it issued a statement that the licence was not renewed as “some adverse inputs were noticed”.

Tagging a screenshot of the list of FCRA-registered associations, O'Brien tweeted, "The FCRA registration for Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity is back. The 'adverse inputs' harassed so many and then disappeared in two weeks." "The POWER OF LOVE is stronger than the power of 56 inch," he added, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Modi.

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration is mandatory to receive foreign donations. A home ministry official said that with the restoration of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence, the Kolkata-based famed organisation will be able to receive foreign fundings and also can spend the money lying in the banks.

On December 27, the home ministry had said that it cancelled the FCRA licence of Missionaries of Charity after receiving some "adverse inputs". It also said that it did not freeze any account of the Missionaries of Charity but the State Bank of India informed it that the NGO itself sent a request to the bank to freeze its accounts. After the matter became public, the Opposition, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Congress, slammed the government for the alleged "freezing" of the bank accounts of the Missionaries of Charity.

Following the home ministry action, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed to all District Collectors to ensure that no unit of the Missionaries of Charity, operating in the state, should face any financial crisis and if necessary use the chief minister's relief fund to help them. Patnaik had also released over Rs 78 lakh to Missionary of Charity to run over a dozen institutes in the state.

