Govt office timings changed in Odisha's Sambalpur due to heatwave: Check revised timings here The district collector has asked all officers and staff to attend their respective offices during the morning hours. Sambalpur town in western Odisha has been experiencing hot and humid conditions, with the mercury touching the 40 degrees Celsius mark on April 6 and 7.

In a move to beat the sweltering summer heat, the Sambalpur district administration in Odisha has revised the working hours for government offices. According to an order issued by the Sambalpur district collector, all the state government offices, and revenue and executive magistrate courts will function from 7 am to 1 pm without lunch break. This new schedule will remain in effect till June 15, 2025, as per the directive issued by the Sambalpur district collector.

The decision comes in light of the soaring temperatures affecting daily life and employee health across the region. Normally, government offices function from 10 am to 5 pm, with a lunch break in between. However, with the mercury rising rapidly, authorities are shifting to early hours to provide relief to staff and ensure smooth public services. All officers and staff have been instructed to strictly adhere to the revised timings and be present at their respective workplaces during the newly designated hours.

Sambalpur town in western Odisha has been experiencing hot and humid conditions with the mercury touching the 40 degrees Celsius mark on April 6 and 7. According to IMD, a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sambalpur on April 6 and 7, respectively. On Wednesday, a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius was recorded at Boudh town in the state.

Odisha school timing changed due to heatwave

Earlier, the Odisha government adjusted the timings for both government and private schools amid the ongoing heatwave. According to the announcement, all schools statewide began morning classes from April 2. Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari stated that temperatures have already begun to rise in many areas of the state, a month earlier than usual.

Districts such as Boudh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Sundargarh are facing heatwave conditions, while coastal regions are experiencing humid weather. ''Considering the current situation, we have issued instructions to various departments and district collectors to take proactive measures to address the heatwave,'' Pujari said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi schools prioritise student health amid heatwave, IMD issues yellow alert