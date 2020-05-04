Govt to bring back Indians stranded abroad from May 7 in phased manner

Image Source : AP Govt to bring back Indian stranded abroad from May 7 in phased manner (image used for representational purpose only)

The Government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard, Government of India informed on Monday.

"Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel. The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7," it said.

Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel.

During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the Health Protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

