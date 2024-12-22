Udaan Yatri Cafe initiative to provide affordable food at airports after Raghav Chadha's push

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Raghav Chadha raised the issue in the parliament.

In response to widespread complaints over overpriced food and beverages at airports, the Indian government has taken a significant step to address the issue by launching the 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' initiative. The move comes after Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha from the Aam Aadmi Party raised the matter in Parliament during the winter session, criticising the exorbitant costs of basic items like water, tea, and snacks at airports. The first 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' will open at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport as a pilot project, with plans to expand to other Airports Authority of India (AAI)-operated airports if successful.

Pilot project at Kolkata airport

The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the launch of the affordable cafe, which will offer essential items such as water, tea, coffee, and snacks at reasonable prices. Kolkata Airport was chosen as the location for the pilot project, marking the first time affordable food options will be available at a major airport in India. If the initiative proves successful, it will be rolled out across other AAI-run airports nationwide.

Speaking on the initiative, MP Raghav Chadha expressed his approval, saying, "Finally, the government has listened to the voice of the common man. I hope this initiative, which begins with Kolkata Airport, is extended to all airports. This step will ensure that air travelers no longer have to pay Rs 100-250 for basic items like water or tea."

The issue raised in Parliament by Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha had raised the issue in Parliament, highlighting the plight of passengers who are often forced to pay inflated prices for food and drinks at airports. In his speech, Chadha pointed out that a bottle of water could cost up to Rs 100, while a cup of tea could be priced at Rs 200-250. He questioned whether the government could not establish affordable canteens at airports to alleviate the burden on the general public.

In addition to food prices, Chadha also criticised the disorganisation and overcrowding at airports, drawing comparisons to bus stands due to the long queues and lack of proper management. His concerns resonated with many, leading to public support for his push to make air travel more accessible and affordable.

Public support for initiative

Chadha's remarks received widespread praise on social media, with many hailing him as a champion for the common man. Support came not only from the general public but also from individuals like Konchok Stanzin, a counsellor from Chushul near the China border in Ladakh, who highlighted the specific challenges faced by people from remote areas. Stanzin pointed out that for Ladakhis, who often face expensive air travel during the winter months when they are cut off from the rest of the country, the initiative could bring significant relief.

Even Bata shoe wearers can't afford air travel

Chadha also took a dig at the rising airfares in India, which he said were increasingly out of reach for the common man. Referring to the Indian Aviation Bill 2024, he remarked, "The government promised that people in slippers would fly, but now even those wearing Bata shoes can't afford air travel." He pointed out the sharp rise in airfares over the past year, with routes such as Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Patna now costing Rs 10,000-14,500. He further compared the fares, noting that while a flight to the Maldives costs about Rs 17,000, a ticket to Lakshadweep, which the government is promoting as a tourist destination, now costs Rs 25,000.

Chadha's statement resonated with many, highlighting the disparity between the government's promises and the reality of rising air travel costs, which have become a financial burden for ordinary people.

A step toward affordable air travel

The 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' initiative represents a positive step toward making air travel more affordable and comfortable for all travelers. It aims to alleviate the pressure on passengers who have long complained about inflated prices for basic food and drinks at airports. By offering reasonably priced amenities, the government hopes to ensure that air travel becomes more accessible to the general public, particularly at a time when the aviation sector is witnessing rising costs and crowded airports.

As the pilot project launches in Kolkata, many are hopeful that the initiative will be expanded to other airports across the country, making air travel more affordable and convenient for everyone.