Govt launches PM Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojna portal to boost job creation: Check eligibility and other details

The government has officially launched the much-anticipated 'Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana' (PMVBRY) portal to boost employment across the country. Announcing the launch on Monday, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called upon employers and first-time job seekers to make the most of this major initiative, which carries a massive allocation of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore. The Union Cabinet had earlier given its nod to the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme on July 1, 2025. Designed as a central sector programme, the PMVBRY seeks to create over 3.5 crore employment opportunities within a span of two years. According to the Union Minister of Labour and Employment, the scheme will be operative from August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2027.

Coverage and eligibility details

The minister further said that all employers and first-time employees are covered under the scheme. Mandaviya added that one can avail the incentive benefit by either registering on the portal or by uploading their UAN number on the UMANG App. While Part A of the scheme is for first-time employees, Part B supports employers. Under Part A, a one-time incentive equivalent to an average one-month wage (Basic+DA) of up to Rs 15,000 will be offered to first-time employees in two instalments, the minister explained.

Slab-wise employer incentives

The employer is entitled to get incentives under three slabs. If the salary of an employee is Rs 10,000 per month, then the employer will get an incentive of Rs 1,000. The employer of an employee with a monthly salary ranging between Rs 10,000-20,000 will get an incentive of Rs 2,000. Employers whose new employee has a salary up to Rs 30,000 will get a one-time incentive of Rs 3,000.

In a note, the ministry said employees with gross wages up to Rs 1 lakh will be eligible for the scheme under Part A. Part B will provide an incentive for the generation of additional employment in all sectors, with a special focus on the manufacturing sector. "Under this part, the establishment will get an incentive up to Rs 3,000 per month for each additional employee (both first timer and re-joinee), for a sustained period of at least six months. The incentive shall be paid for 2 years. However, for establishments in the manufacturing sector, the incentives will be provided for 4 years," it said.

Mandatory criteria for employers

To be eligible under this part, establishments will be required to hire at least two additional employees (for employers with fewer than 50 existing employees) or five additional employees (for employers with 50 or more existing employees), on a sustained basis for at least six months. As per the ministry, exempted establishments under the EPF & MP Act, 1952, are also included. They must file the electronic challan-cum-Return (ECR), and open UANs for all their existing & new employees using the facility provided on the UMANG App.

