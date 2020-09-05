No restriction, ban on filling up of Govt posts, normal recruitment to continue as usual: Finance Ministry

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Minister of Finance dismissed reports that the government has banned or restricted hirings.

The Finance Ministry on Saturday dismissed rumoured reports that the government has banned or restricted hirings saying that there is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Government of India. Normal recruitments through govt agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Raillway Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs.

The Ministry of Finance said, "The Department of Expenditure circular dated 04 Sept 2020 deals with internal procedure for creation of posts and does NOT in anyway affect or curtail recruitment."

CLARIFICATION:

Administrative Expenditure Guidelines by Government:

No printing/publishing of books, publications, documents, etc will be done on imported paper, except where printing is done abroad by Indian Missions, etc.

Expenditure on functions such as celebrations of Foundation Day, etc. should be discouraged or it felt necessarily be appropriately curtailed. In any case, travel for such functions and provision of bags or mementoes should be avoided.

Consultancy assignments -- all ministries/departments may carry out a review of the individual consultants appointed in their respective ministries or departments in consonance with the provisions of GFR and reduce the number of consultants to the minimum requirement.

There will be a ban on creation of new posts, except with the approval of department of expenditure, in ministries, attached offices, subordinate offices, statutory bodies and autonomous bodies.

Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman directed banks to roll out resolution schemes for Covid-related stress by September 15.

During her interaction with the heads of scheduled commercial banks and NBFCs, through video conference, she focused on lenders immediately putting in place board-approved policy for resolution, identifying eligible borrowers and reaching out to them, said an official statement.

Sitharaman also called for quick implementation of a sustained resolution plan by lenders for revival of every viable business.

She told the lenders that as and when moratorium on loan repayments is lifted, borrowers must be given support and Covid-19-related distress must not impact the lenders' assessment of their credit-worthiness.

