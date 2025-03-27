Govt extended 'PM-AASHA scheme', pulses and oilseeds procurement to continue at MSP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the government has extended the PM-AASHA scheme till 2025-26, under which the procurement of pulses and oilseeds will continue at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the media, "The Agriculture Ministry of the central government has permitted the state governments to buy toor, masoor and urad dal. The work of purchasing toor dal is going on. In Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana, the purchase at MSP (Minimum Support Price) through NAFED and NCCF is ongoing. I appeal to the states to properly implement this scheme of purchase at MSP. Procurement of gram, mustard and masoor will also be done under PM Aasha Yojana."
"We have approved different states (Rajasthan, MP, Gujarat) for the purchase of mustard. To simplify the registration process for farmers, we have ensured the use of NAFED and NCCF portals. The state governments should ensure effective cooperation in these purchases," the agriculture minister added.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed the major decisions taken by the Modi government on farmers' produce procurement.
Here are some key pointers:
- Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government is continuously working with full commitment for the welfare of farmers.
- The procurement of farmers' produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is also being carried out.
- Self-reliance in pulses is our resolve, and in this regard, the procurement of toor (pulses) is being carried out in major toor-producing states, and this process has gained momentum.
- To increase domestic production of pulses, encourage farmers, and reduce dependency on imports, the government has approved the procurement of toor, urad, and masoor under the 100 per cent price support scheme (PSS) for the state’s production in the procurement year 2024-25.
- In Budget 2025, the Modi government also announced that, to achieve self-reliance in pulses, the procurement of 100% toor (Arhar), urad, and masoor will continue for the next four years, until 2028-29.
- During the Kharif 2024-25 season, the procurement of tuar (Arhar) has been approved under the price support scheme in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.
- Additionally, in the interest of farmers, the government has approved the extension of the procurement period in Karnataka by 30 more days, now until May 1, 2025.
- The procurement of toor (Arhar) at MSP is ongoing through Nafed and NCCF in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana. As of March 25, 2025, a total of 2.46 lakh metric tonnes of toor have been procured in these states, benefiting 1,71,569 farmers.
- In Uttar Pradesh, the price of toor is currently above the MSP.
- The government of India is committed to 100% procurement of toor from farmers through central nodal agencies.
- Similarly, during RMS 2025, the procurement of chana (chickpea), sarson (mustard), and masoor (lentil) has also been approved.
- The Pradhan Mantri Annadata Income Protection Abhiyan (PM-Aasha) Scheme has been extended till 2025-26, under which procurement of pulses and oilseeds at MSP will continue.
- For RMS 2025, the total approved quantity for chana is 27.99 lakh metric tonnes, and for sarson (mustard), it is 28.28 lakh metric tonnes. Major states for this include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.
- The total approved quantity for masoor (lentil) is 9.40 lakh metric tonnes.
- The procurement of copra (milled and ball) in Tamil Nadu has also been approved.
- The government has ensured that Nafed and NCCF portals are used to simplify the registration and procurement process for farmers.
- The central government appeals to all state governments to ensure that no procurement is made below the MSP.
- Our goal is to benefit farmers, and for this noble cause, we will leave no stone unturned.