Govt extended 'PM-AASHA scheme', pulses and oilseeds procurement to continue at MSP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan added that to simplify the registration process for farmers in India, they have ensured the use of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd. portals.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the government has extended the PM-AASHA scheme till 2025-26, under which the procurement of pulses and oilseeds will continue at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the media, "The Agriculture Ministry of the central government has permitted the state governments to buy toor, masoor and urad dal. The work of purchasing toor dal is going on. In Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana, the purchase at MSP (Minimum Support Price) through NAFED and NCCF is ongoing. I appeal to the states to properly implement this scheme of purchase at MSP. Procurement of gram, mustard and masoor will also be done under PM Aasha Yojana."

"We have approved different states (Rajasthan, MP, Gujarat) for the purchase of mustard. To simplify the registration process for farmers, we have ensured the use of NAFED and NCCF portals. The state governments should ensure effective cooperation in these purchases," the agriculture minister added.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed the major decisions taken by the Modi government on farmers' produce procurement.

Here are some key pointers: