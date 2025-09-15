Govt directs officials to increase immigration counters, staff at airports ahead of festive rush This order was issued to the Bureau of Immigration during a high-level meeting held last week, chaired by Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

New Delhi:

Before the peak tourist and festive season, the Union Home Ministry has instructed that all international airports ensure enough immigration counters and staff are available 24/7 to reduce waiting times, PTI reported citing officials said on Monday.

"Keeping in mind the peak tourist and festive season ahead, directions have been given to open adequate immigration counters and deploy more officials 24x7 at all international airports to minimise waiting time," an official said.

Minister Bandi Sanjay issues instructions

This order was issued to the Bureau of Immigration during a high-level meeting held last week, chaired by Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

“Ahead of the peak tourist & festive season, directions issued during review meeting of Bureau of Immigration include :--Adequate counters & officials 24×7 at all international airports to minimise waiting time-Popularise Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme for Indians & OCI card holders at 13 airports -Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai & others.-Fast-track installation of advanced biometric kiosks by airport operators to reduce congestion at counters,” the minister posted on X.

32 lakh e-visas issued in 2024

In 2024, more than 32 lakh e-visas were issued to foreign visitors, with the majority coming for tourism, according to the Home Ministry.

During the same year, 4.7 lakh e-FRRO services were provided through 114 check posts operating under 12 Foreigners Regional Registration Offices nationwide.

Additionally, the government issued 5.45 lakh OCI cards to foreign nationals of Indian origin last year.