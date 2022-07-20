Wednesday, July 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Govt cuts windfall tax on fuel exports following decline in international rates

Govt cuts windfall tax on fuel exports following decline in international rates

The Rs 23,250 per tonne additional tax on crude oil produced domestically has been cut to Rs 17,000 per tonne.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Published on: July 20, 2022 8:52 IST
price ut on petrol, diesel, jet fuel, crude oil, today's petrol price, petrol price delhi, petrol pr
Image Source : PTI Petrol pump workers fill petrol in vehicles

The government on Wednesday slashed the windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel and crude oil following a decline in international rates.

It scrapped Rs 6 a litre tax on the export of petrol and reduced the same on ATF from Rs 6 a litre to Rs 4. Besides, the tax on diesel has been reduced to Rs 11 from Rs 13 per litre, according to finance ministry notifications. Further, the Rs 23,250 per tonne additional tax on crude oil produced domestically has been cut to Rs 17,000 per tonne.

(PTI Inputs)

Also Read | Maharashtra: Petrol price cut by Rs 5 per Litre, diesel by Rs 3, announces CM Eknath Shinde

Also Read | Central Government slaps tax on petrol, diesel exports; imposes windfall tax on crude oil

Related Stories
Budget 2022: Petrol, diesel prices to rise in parts of India | Check details

Budget 2022: Petrol, diesel prices to rise in parts of India | Check details

CNG rates hiked; Petrol, diesel cost to increase on wait-and-watch mode. Check prices here

CNG rates hiked; Petrol, diesel cost to increase on wait-and-watch mode. Check prices here

Petrol to cost over Rs 151, diesel over Rs 110 if...: Here's the math

Petrol to cost over Rs 151, diesel over Rs 110 if...: Here's the math

Fuel, LPG price hike issue echoes in Lok Sabha, Opposition stages walkout

Fuel, LPG price hike issue echoes in Lok Sabha, Opposition stages walkout

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise per litre each for second day. Check new rates

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise per litre each for second day. Check new rates

Rise in petrol prices in US, Germany 51% and 55%, in India it's 5%: Hardeep Singh Puri

Rise in petrol prices in US, Germany 51% and 55%, in India it's 5%: Hardeep Singh Puri

Petrol to cost Rs 9.5 less, diesel cheaper by Rs 7 as Modi govt cuts excise duty | Check new prices

Petrol to cost Rs 9.5 less, diesel cheaper by Rs 7 as Modi govt cuts excise duty | Check new prices

Mayawati urges Uttar Pradesh, other states to slash VAT on petrol, diesel

Mayawati urges Uttar Pradesh, other states to slash VAT on petrol, diesel

Excise Cut: Industry, traders urge states to follow suit and bring more relief to consumers

Excise Cut: Industry, traders urge states to follow suit and bring more relief to consumers

Maharashtra: Petrol price cut by Rs 5 per Litre, diesel by Rs 3, announces CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra: Petrol price cut by Rs 5 per Litre, diesel by Rs 3, announces CM Eknath Shinde

 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News