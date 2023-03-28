Tuesday, March 28, 2023
     
In huge crackdown, Govt cancels licenses of 18 pharma companies for manufacturing spurious medicines

In a huge crackdown by the DGCA, licenses of several pharma companies across the country have been cancelled following an inspection.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2023 18:33 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The government on Tuesday cancelled the licenses of 18 pharma companies for manufacturing of spurious medicines following the inspection by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on 76 companies across 20 States, official sources informed.

Apart from this, action on 70 companies has been taken in Himachal Pradesh, 45 in Uttarakhand and 23 in Madhya Pradesh, sources said.

They further mentioned that a huge crackdown is still underway on several pharma companies across the country related to the manufacturing of spurious medicines.

 

(More to follow...)

