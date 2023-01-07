Govt bans PAFF, a proxy of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, also declares LeT man Arbaz Mir as 'terrorist'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The notification said PAFF is a proxy outfit of Maulana Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed and that it is involved in terror acts.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday banned People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The ban comes in the backdrop of the outfit carrying out terror activities in Kashmir. The move came a day after home ministry banned The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, for carrying out terror activities in Kashmir.The notification said PAFF is a proxy outfit of Maulana Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed and that it is involved in terror acts.

“...The ‘People’s Anti-Fascist -Front (PAFF)’ emerged in the year 2019 as a proxy outfit of Jaish-e-Mohammed, a proscribed terrorist organization listed at serial number 6 of the First Schedule under the UAPA. It regularly issues threats to Indian security forces, political leaders, and civilians working in Jammu-Kashmir from other states and is involved, along with other organizations, in conspiring pro-actively physically and in social media to undertake violent terrorist acts and Jammu-Kashmir and other major cities in India,” the MHA notification said.

The government on Friday also declared Arbaz Ahmad Mir, an LeT operative who currently is based in Pakistan, as an 'individual terrorist' under the fourth schedule of UAPA. He was declared an individual terrorist after Mir was the main accused in the targeted killing of Rajni Bala, a school teacher in Kulgam in May last year.

