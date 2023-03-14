Govt advises States, UTs to be prepared for hotter than normal summer season in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The government on Tuesday advised all States and Union Territories to be prepared for battling hotter than normal summer season in the coming months.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba issued advisory during a review meeting to analyse preparedness for the upcoming summer season as scientists have warned for hotter than normal summers.

"Since a hotter than normal summer is expected in 2023, States and UTs need to be adequately prepared to meet the associated challenges," Cabinet Secretary said.

A hotter than normal summer is expected in 2023 with temperatures likely to reach 2-3 degree celsius above normal in some parts of Indo-Gangetic plains and eastern India during the last week of March, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told a high level meeting today.

Temperatures could be 2-3 degree celsius above normal in some parts of Indo-Gangetic plains and eastern India during last week of March, the IMD informed the meeting convened to review preparedness for the ensuing summer and mitigation measures.

The cabinet secretary noted that since a hotter than normal summer is expected, states and union territories need to be adequately prepared to meet the associated challenges, according to an official release.

The IMD made a presentation on the global weather phenomena and the temperature outlook for the period from March to May. Forecast for the second fortnight of March was also provided.

Minimum temperatures are more likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except south peninsular India, where normal to below normal temperatures are likely. The IMD further informed that no significant heat waves are expected during the remainder of March.

