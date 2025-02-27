Government will support media in transition to digital landscape: Ashwini Vaishnaw at DNPA Conclave Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 on February 27. He highlighted how such conferences not only can help government frame better policies but ensure smooth transition to digital media.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that the government is ready to support the media industry while it adapts to the digital sphere from the conventional set up. He highlighted issues such as copyright and fair compensation to the traditional media houses for use of their content by digital platforms. He added that the government is working towards it.

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave was held today in New Delhi. It was themed around ‘Media Transformations in the AI Age’, and served as a pivotal gathering for policymakers, media leaders, and tech experts to examine the ongoing impact of AI.

Ashwini Vaishnaw shared vision for fostering a digital news ecosystem

In a video message to the Storyboard18-DNPA Conclave, Vaishnaw asserted on bringing a vision for the digital news ecosystem that is both credible and efficient.

"Through Storyboard18 - DNPA Conclave 2025, there will be excellent discussions on the transition from traditional media to new media in today's digital media landscape and the evolving world. I would certainly like to know the suggestions that emerge from these discussions. I hope all members will come up with practical solutions and approach with an open mind and find the right ways to ensure a seamless transition," the Minister said.

'Younger generations have shifted to digital media'

Addressing the conclave, Union Minister further noted the major transition ongoing in the media industry and said it is important to examine the role of traditional media and how it can adapt to these (new-age) transformations.

"Along with traditional media, which included newspapers and television as major mediums, digital media has emerged in a significant manner. In many spheres, particularly among the younger generations, there has been a complete shift from traditional media to digital media. This transition also brings challenges related to employment, creativity, copyright issues, and ensuring fair compensation for content creators, producers, and other stakeholders in the media industry. From the government's side, we are fully prepared to provide any necessary support required during this transition. This conference aims to facilitate a detailed discussion on these aspects, and would help provide clear policy directions, and offer policy recommendations to the government," the Minister added.

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which represents 20 media outlets across India, is observing this fast-paced shift and its implications for the industry. The conclave held today, also featured special addresses by policymakers who outlined the government’s approach to navigating the challenges posed by AI, including misinformation, deepfakes, data privacy concerns, and platform accountability.