Government to send all-party MP delegations abroad to brief on Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor India to send cross-party MP delegations abroad to present its stance on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, aiming to counter Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir and highlight cross-border terrorism.

New Delhi:

In a significant diplomatic outreach move, the Narendra Modi government is preparing to send delegations of Members of Parliament (MPs) from various political parties to key global capitals. The objective is to present India’s perspective on the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, reinforcing the country’s position as a victim of sustained cross-border terrorism.

Sources indicate that these delegations may begin travelling soon, as New Delhi aims to counter attempts by Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir issue and respond to growing international commentary, including recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump advocating third-party involvement—an approach India has consistently opposed in favour of a bilateral framework

The initiative, coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) along with other relevant government departments, will focus on presenting a united Indian narrative on terrorism originating from across the border. Indian missions abroad will work in tandem with the visiting parliamentary teams to support this diplomatic campaign.

This marks the first time that the Indian government is deploying a multi-party delegation of MPs to promote the national stance on a sensitive security issue like Kashmir and cross-border militancy. The rare bipartisan outreach signals an intent to create international awareness of the challenges India faces due to Pakistan-based terror groups.

The MPs are expected to brief foreign governments and lawmakers about the Pahalgam attack, outlining evidence pointing to the involvement of terror outfits operating from Pakistani soil. They will also underscore the broader pattern of state-sponsored terrorism that has plagued India for decades.

A key part of the delegations’ message will focus on Operation Sindoor, which Indian officials describe as a targeted counter-terror operation aimed solely at neutralising terror infrastructure. The operation, reportedly conducted with surgical precision, prompted a retaliatory escalation by Pakistan, according to Indian authorities.

Talking points are currently being finalised and will cover India's long-standing grievances about terrorism, the need for global cooperation to tackle state-backed terror networks, and India's commitment to responsible military conduct in the face of provocations.

This diplomatic push is part of India’s broader strategy to internationally isolate Pakistan on the terror issue while asserting its right to act decisively against threats to its sovereignty and security.