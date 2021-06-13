Govt teacher put on COVID duty in UP's Muzaffarnagar 2 weeks after death

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Govt teacher put on COVID duty in Muzaffarnagar 2 weeks after death.

Two weeks after he succumbed to coronavirus, a government teacher was put on Covid control room duty at the collector’s office in Muzaffarnagar apparently because authorities did not know about his death.

The incident came to light when a duty chart issued by district authorities showed Nand Kishor, a resident of Khanjahanpur village, posted at the control room of the collectorate from June 10 to 24, the official said.

The chart was issued as the authorities had not received the news of Kishor’s death, he said.

