'Govt's responsibility to do something': Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra slam Centre over Delhi air pollution Delhi air pollution: Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the central government to take action immediately, saying the entire opposition stands with the Centre over this issue.

New Delhi:

Veteran Congress MP Sonia Gandhi on Thursday harshly criticised the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre over the air pollution in Delhi and said it is the responsibility of the government to fix the issue. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha MP also pointed out that the children and the elderly are suffering the most because of deteriorating air quality index (AQI) in the national capital.

"It's the government's responsibility to do something. Children are dying, and elderly people like me are severely impacted by this. They can't breathe... I have also written an article as to what is in my mind and what should be done," the former Congress president said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was accompanying Sonia Gandhi, also took a dig at the Centre over the air pollution and said the situation keeps deteriorating each year, but the government has failed to act. Urging immediate actions, she said the entire opposition stands with the central government over this issue.

"How can we enjoy the weather? He (PM Modi) should look outside. Like Sonia Gandhi ji said, the children and the elderly are suffering the most. The situation is deteriorating every year, but no action has been taken. The government should take action immediately. This is not a political issue," the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad told reporters.