Government proposes CCTV surveillance at medical stores selling prescription drugs

New Delhi:

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed an amendment to the Drugs Rules, 1945 that could make CCTV surveillance mandatory at medical stores selling prescription medicines.

The draft notification, issued on September 8, 2026, proposes changes to Rule 65 of the Drugs Rules, 1945. The move is aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight of the supply of medicines prescribed by registered medical practitioners.

What does the draft proposal say?

According to the draft Drugs (Amendment) Rules, 2026, a new sub-rule, 2A, is proposed to be inserted after Rule 65, sub-rule (2). The proposed provision states that the supply, other than by wholesale dealing, of any drug supplied on the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner will have to take place under a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance system.

The CCTV system will have to be installed and maintained at the premises where such prescription medicines are supplied. The draft also specifies that the recordings generated through the surveillance system will have to be preserved for a minimum period of three months. This means the proposal goes beyond simply installing cameras. The medical premises covered by the provision would also have to maintain the recordings for the specified period.

Proposal covers prescription-based drug supply

The draft notification specifically refers to "any drug supplied on the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner". The proposed provision does not, in the text shown in the Gazette, limit the CCTV requirement specifically to Schedule H, H1 and X drugs. This is an important detail in the draft wording.

The proposal is part of the government's exercise to amend the Drugs Rules, 1945 under the powers provided by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The notification says the draft rules have been published for the information of people likely to be affected and invites objections and suggestions.

Draft rules have been issued for public feedback

The notification has been issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Health and Family Welfare. It states that the draft rules will be taken into consideration after the expiry of 30 days from the date on which copies of the Gazette containing the draft rules are made available to the public.

Objections and suggestions can be submitted during the specified period. The notification provides that these may be addressed to the Under Secretary (Drugs), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi, or sent by email to the address mentioned in the notification. The proposal is therefore currently at the draft stage. The notification itself states that the rules will come into force from the date specified by the government at the time of final publication in the Official Gazette.

CCTV recordings to be preserved for three months

If the proposed amendment is finalised in its present form, medical premises supplying prescription medicines would need to install and maintain CCTV surveillance and preserve the recordings for at least three months. The draft provision specifically focuses on the supply of prescription drugs other than wholesale dealing. It therefore distinguishes such supply from wholesale transactions.

The proposal is being considered under the regulatory framework governing drugs and their sale and supply. Further changes could be made after objections and suggestions received during the consultation process are considered. For now, the notification remains a draft amendment and does not itself establish a new final requirement. The final position will depend on the government's decision following the prescribed consultation process.

(With inputs from ANI)

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