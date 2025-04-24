Advertisement
Breaking: Government of Pakistan's account on 'X' withheld in India

India's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) took crucial decisions on Wednesday in the wake of terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, prompting Islamabad to call a high-powered security huddle today.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

In a significant development in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, the Government of Pakistan's X account has been withheld in India. Earlier, in a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, India took crucial decisions aimed at Pakistan, which included holding the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) of 1960 with Pakistan in abeyance with immediate effect.

In response to India's actions, Pakistan is holding a high-powered security huddle on Thursday to formulate an appropriate response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties. Three service chiefs and important key ministers will attend the meeting, reported Radio Pakistan.

