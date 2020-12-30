Image Source : PTI/FILE Centre, farmer unions to resume talks today, protesters stick to demand for repeal of laws

The Centre and the protesting farmer unions will hold talks on Wednesday. This will be the sixth round of dialogue between the two sides to resolve the deadlock over the three farm laws.

The Centre had sent an invitiation on Monday to these unions for holding the talks. The government invited 40 unions for talks on all relevant issues to find a "logical solution" with "open mind". The farmers are sticking to their position that the talks will only be on the modalities of repealing the laws and giving a legal guarantee on the MSP.

Ahead of the crucial sixth round of talks after a three-week hiatus, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI sources said they discussed and finalised the government's position for the meeting.

Tomar, Goyal and MoS Commerce and Industry Som Parkash have been representing the Centre at the talks with the farmers. Tomar had on Monday said he is hopeful of an early solution to the impasse.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation which represents the farmer unions, in a letter to the Centre said the modalities for repealing the three contentious laws and a legal guarantee on MSP must be part of the agenda. The Morcha further said the agenda should also include amendments to be made and notified in the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 to exclude farmers from its penal provisions.

Through the letter, the Morcha also formally accepted the government's invitation for the dialogue. The letter also stated that withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 to protect the interests of farmers should also be part of the agenda.

The fifth round of talks was held on December 5, while the sixth round originally scheduled for December 9 was called off after an informal meeting of Home Minister Shah with some union leaders failed to reach any breakthrough.

