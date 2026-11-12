Govt employees can keep official laptops, tablets after 4 years; Centre revises rules

The Ministry of Finance has allowed eligible Central Government employees to retain government-issued laptops, tablets and other electronic devices after completing four years of use. The revised guidelines also set a purchase ceiling of Rs 1.5 lakh plus taxes for these devices, which increases to Rs 1.8 lakh plus taxes for products with more than 40 per cent Make-in-India content.

The decision was communicated through an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure. It covers electronic devices provided to government officers for official work, including laptops, tablets, notepads, ultrabooks, notebooks and similar equipment. According to the revised rules, an officer can retain the device issued to them after completing four years of usage. The memorandum states, "Post completion of four years of usage, the officer shall retain the issued device." The revised guidelines replace the earlier provisions issued on July 21, 2023. They will also apply to officers who already hold government-issued electronic devices.

What is the new price limit for government-issued laptops and tablets?

Under the revised guidelines, the cost of an electronic device purchased for official use should not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh plus applicable taxes. However, the government has provided a higher price ceiling for devices with more than 40 per cent Make-in-India (MII) content. For these products, the maximum permitted cost has been fixed at Rs 1.8 lakh plus taxes.

The memorandum states, "The cost of device shall not be more than Rs. 1,50,000/- + taxes. However, for devices with Make-in-India (MII) component of more than 40%, the price ceiling shall be Rs. 1,80,000/- + taxes." The revised price limits apply to laptops, tablets, notepads, ultrabooks, notebooks and similar electronic devices issued for official work.

Can government employees keep their laptops after four years?

Yes. Eligible Central Government officers will be allowed to retain their government-issued electronic devices after completing four years of usage. The memorandum makes the retention provision applicable after the four-year period is over. However, departments must ensure that all official data stored on the devices is erased before handing them over to the officers. This provision is intended to ensure that government information and official records are not left accessible when the devices are retained for personal use.

What if an officer retires before completing four years?

The revised guidelines also cover officers who retire or leave government service before completing four years of usage. Such officers can retain their government-issued devices by paying the depreciated book value. The amount will be calculated using an annual depreciation rate of 25 per cent.

This means that officers leaving government service before the completion of the four-year period will not automatically receive the device without payment. They will have to pay the applicable depreciated value to retain it.

Who is eligible to receive government-issued electronic devices?

The Department of Expenditure has also specified eligibility criteria based on the pay levels of Central Government officers. Officers in Pay Level 12 and above will be eligible for devices covering 100 per cent of the sanctioned strength of their respective departments.

For gazetted officers in Pay Levels 8 to 11, the eligibility limit has been fixed at 50 per cent. This can be increased to 75 per cent depending on official requirements. The guidelines also restrict officers from receiving another device within four years of being issued one. An exception is allowed if the existing device is declared beyond economical repair.

Which departments and organisations are covered?

The revised rules apply to Central Government ministries and departments, including their attached and subordinate offices. However, state governments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), autonomous bodies and consultants are excluded from the scope of these guidelines.

The new memorandum replaces the guidelines issued on July 21, 2023, and its revised retention provisions also extend to officers who are already using government-issued devices. The updated policy lays down the price limits, eligibility conditions and retention rules for electronic devices provided to Central Government officers for official work.

(Inputs: ANI)

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