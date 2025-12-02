Government declares 23 organisations as unlawful under UAPA in the last five years. Check list The Government of India has released an updated list of 23 organisations declared as Unlawful Associations over the past five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the government follows a “zero-tolerance policy."

New Delhi:

Reaffirming its firm stance against groups that threaten national security, the Government of India has released an updated list of organisations declared as Unlawful Associations over the past five years. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated that the government maintains a “zero-tolerance policy” against any activity “prejudicial to the sovereignty, unity, integrity, and security of the nation.” He added that stringent action has been taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) to curb the functioning of organisations involved in extremist, separatist, and anti-national activities.

“In the last five years, the Government has declared 23 organisations as Unlawful Associations,” he confirmed. The list features several groups from regions affected by long-running insurgencies, especially the Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir. These organisations have been linked to extremist activities, armed militancy, and threats to internal security.

List of organizations declared as Unlawful Associations (Last 5 Years)