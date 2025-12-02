Government declares 23 organisations as unlawful under UAPA in the last five years. Check list

Reaffirming its firm stance against groups that threaten national security, the Government of India has released an updated list of organisations declared as Unlawful Associations over the past five years. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated that the government maintains a “zero-tolerance policy” against any activity “prejudicial to the sovereignty, unity, integrity, and security of the nation.” He added that stringent action has been taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) to curb the functioning of organisations involved in extremist, separatist, and anti-national activities.
“In the last five years, the Government has declared 23 organisations as Unlawful Associations,” he confirmed. The list features several groups from regions affected by long-running insurgencies, especially the Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir. These organisations have been linked to extremist activities, armed militancy, and threats to internal security.
List of organizations declared as Unlawful Associations (Last 5 Years)
- Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)
- United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA)
- All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) Meitei Extremist Organizations
- Meitei Extremist Organizations
- National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT)
- Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC)
- Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)
- National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN(K)]
- Islamic Research Foundation (IRF)
- Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Jammu and Kashmir
- Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction) (JKLF-Y)
- Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)
- Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates/affiliates including, Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, Rehab Foundation, Kerala
- Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP)
- Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA)
- Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH)
- Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) (MCJK-B)
- Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S)
- Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF)
- Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL)
- Four factions of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan @ Sopori), JKPL (Aziz Sheikh) led by Yaqoob Sheikh
- Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen (JKIM)
- Awami Action Committee (AAC)