Got an ED summons? Government shares steps to check if its authentic or cyber fraud attempt | DETAILS

The office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday warned citizens about fake summons being circulated in the name of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying fraudsters were using them to extort money and threaten arrests. In a post on X, the ministry said the agency has already put in place a verification system to help people check whether a summons is genuine.

In light of reports of individuals circulating fake Enforcement Directorate summons for cheating or extortion, the agency has introduced measures to help citizens confirm authenticity, the minister's office said. It added that the agency does not carry out digital or online arrests and urged people to remain alert and avoid falling victim to impersonators.

The warning follows several recent high-profile cases of digital arrest scams, in which victims were deceived by people posing as law enforcement officers.

In an earlier statement dated October 8, the agency said it had introduced a system-generated summons mechanism that includes a QR code and a unique passcode at the bottom of each document. Officials have been instructed to use this system for issuing summons except in rare situations.

Each official summons carries the issuing officer's signature, stamp, email address and phone number for correspondence. Citizens can verify the document in two ways, either by scanning the QR code or by checking the details on the official website.

How to verify ED summons through QR code

Step 1: Scan the QR code printed on the summons to open the agency’s verification page.

Step 2: Enter the unique passcode printed at the bottom of the summons.

Step 3: If the details are valid, the page will display the name of the person summoned, the officers name and designation, and the date of issue.

Verification through manual entry

Step 1: Visit the Enforcement Directorate website and select Verify Your Summons.

Step 2: Enter the summons number and the unique passcode.

Step 3: If correct, the page will display the same verification details.

The agency said verification becomes active 24 hours after a summons is issued, excluding weekends and public holidays.

No digital arrests under PMLA

The agency reiterated that arrests under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act are carried out physically and only after due legal procedure. There is no concept of digital arrest or online arrest under the Act, it said, advising citizens not to respond to fake officers demanding payments or video call compliance.

