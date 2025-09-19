Got 300 calls: Prayagraj man threatens police action after Rahul Gandhi makes his mobile public Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday ramped up his attack on the Election Commission, asserting that CEC Gyanesh Kumar was protecting powers which were behind 'destroying democracy'.

New Delhi:

A Prayagraj resident, Anjani Mishra, said he will soon lodge a police complaint against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, expressing his dismay over receiving hundreds of calls since his number was shared by the Lok Sabha LoP in a press conference against the Election Commission.

Mishra said he had received over 300 calls since Rahul Gandhi made his number public during his press briefing on claims of "vote theft" against the poll body.

"Since yesterday evening, I have received over 300 calls asking about vote theft. I am fed up with these calls and will soon file a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi,” Mishra told news agency PTI.

"I have been using this mobile number for the last 15 years, and I don't know how Rahul Gandhi shared my number at his press conference. Now, my mobile phone has become a problem for me,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi's fresh charge against EC

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday ramped up his attack on the Election Commission, asserting that CEC Gyanesh Kumar was protecting powers which were behind "destroying democracy". To support his allegations, Gandhi cited data from an assembly seat in Karnataka, claiming that the votes of Congress supporters were deliberately deleted.

Votes deleted using software

Rahul Gandhi explained how deletions were allegedly carried out. According to him, software was used to impersonate voters and file deletion applications, with mobile numbers from outside Karnataka linked to the process. He said an automated program picked up the first name in the booth list for fraudulent deletions.

EC refutes allegations

The poll body, however, refuted his allegations, saying that "No deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Gandhi.