Protests turn violent in Gorakhpur, Firozabad, Kanpur; firing in Bulandshahr

The large-scale protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in and around Uttar Pradesh turned violent on Friday afternoon as protesters went on a rampage in six districts, pelting stones at the police, setting vehicles on fire and ransacking a number of police outposts. The protests against the CA Act led to major violence in Kanpur, Firozabad's Lalganj area, Bijnor's Naya Bazar area, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar and Gorakhpur. Protesters pelted stones at the police, set motorbikes and cars on fire and ransacked police outposts in Hardoi and Farrukhabad. In return, the police fired tear gas shells and lathicharged protesters.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has refused to implement National Register of Citizens in his state amid intense pan-India protests against NRC and the new citizenship law.

Protestors and police personnel pelt stones at each other during demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Gorakhpur: Protestors & police personnel pelt stones at each other during demonstration against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC). pic.twitter.com/cpVxuCr6Pf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2019

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, many vehicles have been damaged during the protest. Police have resorted to lathicharge as stone-pelting continues.