Gorakhpur-Bandra Humsafar Express delayed for hours following hoax bomb call

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Hoax bomb call on Gorakhpur-Bandra Humsafar Express

Highlights The information regarding a bomb on the train was received through a Twitter handle

The Twitter user urged the authorities to cancel the train and perform checks

The train was delayed for several hours after the information was received by the railways

The Gorakhpur-Bandra Humsafar Express (19092) was delayed for several hours late on Tuesday after the authorities received a hoax bomb call. The information was received through Twitter, informed Upendra Srivastava, Inspector-in-Charge, GRP police station.

The person, who made the hoax call, has been identified as Milan Rajak, said Upendra Srivastava.

Railway administration and security force personnel, along with the bomb squad, searched the coaches and halted the train late in the night.

Nothing incriminating was found on the train after a thorough investigation, added Srivastava.

The train was delayed in the process by three and a half hours and left around one o'clock in the night.

The Railway Ministry and Piyush Goyal got information from Milan Rajak's Twitter account that a bomb was planted inside the Gorakhpur-Bandra Humsafar Express and terrorists will blow up the train. He asked the Railways to cancel the train for one week.

As per sources, Milan Rajak tweeted alert messages on May 11 and 12 also. But with no Gorakhpur-Bandra Humsafar Express scheduled on that day, the action was not initiated.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai local train: Passengers struggle as services delayed between Dahisar-Borivali | Video

Latest India News