File Image

Goons on Thursday opened fire on advocate Adarsh Mishra in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The attack took place in Sushant Golf City. Mishra luckily had a narrow escape.

The bike-borne men fired two rounds on Adarsh Mishra, Treasury Secretary of the Lucknow Bar Association. They, however, managed to escape immediately. Meanwhile, a police investigation is underway.