Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Rail traffic on Howrah-Delhi route affected as goods train details in Bihar's Sasaram.

Highlights Goods train derail in Sasaram which leads to rail traffic affected on Howrah-Delhi route

Around 20 coaches of a goods train derailed on the DDU-Gaya rail route today

More details are awaited in this regard

Around 20 coaches of a goods train derailed on the DDU-Gaya rail route at around 6:30 am on Wednesday (September 21). The incident took place near Kumau station (Rohtas district of Bihar) of DDU-Gaya rail route.

The operations on the Gaya-DDU rail section of Howrah-New Delhi rail route have been stalled, said Indian Railway DRM DDU.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh

Latest India News