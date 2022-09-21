Wednesday, September 21, 2022
     
  4. Rail traffic on Howrah-Delhi route affected as goods train details in Bihar's Sasaram

Rail traffic on Howrah-Delhi route affected as goods train details in Bihar's Sasaram

Around 20 coaches of a goods train derailed on the DDU-Gaya rail route today.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Sasaram Published on: September 21, 2022 9:34 IST
Around 20 coaches of a goods train derailed on the DDU-Gaya rail route at around 6:30 am on Wednesday (September 21). The incident took place near Kumau station (Rohtas district of Bihar) of DDU-Gaya rail route. 

The operations on the Gaya-DDU rail section of Howrah-New Delhi rail route have been stalled, said Indian Railway DRM DDU. 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

