Rail traffic on Howrah-Delhi route affected as goods train details in Bihar's Sasaram

Highlights
- Goods train derail in Sasaram which leads to rail traffic affected on Howrah-Delhi route
- Around 20 coaches of a goods train derailed on the DDU-Gaya rail route today
- More details are awaited in this regard
Around 20 coaches of a goods train derailed on the DDU-Gaya rail route at around 6:30 am on Wednesday (September 21). The incident took place near Kumau station (Rohtas district of Bihar) of DDU-Gaya rail route.
The operations on the Gaya-DDU rail section of Howrah-New Delhi rail route have been stalled, said Indian Railway DRM DDU.
More details are awaited in this regard.
