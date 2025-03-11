Goods train collides with ambulance, drags it for 100 metres in Odisha | Video Odisha train accident: The incident happened between Shikarpai and Bhalumaska railway stations in the Kalyansinghpur block when the ambulance was crossing the tracks through an unauthorised passage.

Odisha train accident: A major tragedy was averted on Monday when a goods train collided with an ambulance while it was crossing the railway tracks in the Rayagada district of Odisha. The train dragged the ambulance for nearly 100 metres before coming to a halt.

The incident occurred on the Raigarh-Malkangiri-Koraput railway line in Odisha, between Shikarpai and Bhalumaska stations in the Kalyansinghpur block. The ambulance was crossing the tracks via an unauthorised passage when the goods hit the train.

Watch video here:

Eight patients were inside ambulance

Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident. The ambulance belonged to a private eye hospital and was carrying eight patients from the villages of Kanipai, Kanjam Jodi, Jhakudu, Betalang, and Chakraklang in the Sikarpai Panchayat. All the patients were en route to Ananta Eye Hospital for eye surgery. An ASHA worker was also accompanying them.

On the way, the ambulance got stuck on the railway track. Meanwhile, a freight train came on the track and dragged the ambulance for about 100 meters. However, the alert loco pilot immediately applied emergency brakes and stopped the train, averting a major accident.

Railway statement on incident

The East Coast Railway has issued a statement regarding the incident, crediting the alertness of the loco pilot for preventing a major accident. According to the railway authorities, the area where the incident occurred had been fenced for safety on November 3, 2024. However, the fence was illegally removed by local villagers, leading to the mishap. The railway has termed it a case of illegal encroachment and has filed a case over this serious violation.

