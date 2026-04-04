Punjab government offers Rs 10 lakh cashless healthcare cover for transport employees, auto drivers

Chandigarh:

The Bhagwant Mann government has expanded the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna across Punjab. As part of the scheme, Punjab Transport Corporation employees, bus drivers, auto-rickshaw drivers, taxi drivers, and their families will receive cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.

Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna to cover transport employees

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said that bringing transport employees under the ambit of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is an important step and with this coverage, they and their families can now seek treatment without hesitation, knowing that the system will support them whenever needed.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Beneficiaries receiving health cards from Punjab government.

A two-day Sehat Camp, organised at the PRTC Head Office in Patiala on April 1 and 2, brought Punjab’s transport workforce directly under the ambit of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY), with the Bhagwant Mann government stepping in to bridge a long-standing gap in healthcare access for one of the state’s most mobile and underserved working communities.

Scheme offers cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per year

Over the two days, several individuals were enrolled, including PRTC members and their families, with Sehat Cards issued immediately. Each card enables cashless healthcare coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family per year, offering critical financial protection to workers who often delay treatment due to irregular incomes, long working hours and the physical strain of their profession.

PRTC Chairman Harpal Juneja said, “Our transport workers play a critical role in keeping Punjab connected. Ensuring their health security is equally important. This camp simplifies access and allows them and their families to come under coverage without disrupting their work.”

(Image Source : REPORTER )Beneficiaries receiving health cards from Punjab government.

AAP Punjab General Secretary and Media In-charge Baltej Pannu noted that the strong participation reflected growing confidence in the scheme among transport workers. He further added, “They are coming forward because they can see the impact in their own lives, not in government data but on the road, in their families. For workers who have spent years without reliable health cover, that assurance changes things. It reflects a growing trust in the Bhagwant Singh Mann Government’s commitment to making healthcare genuinely accessible.”

A visually impaired man enrolled under the scheme

In a notable instance during the camp, Mahinder Singh, a visually impaired 63-year-old senior citizen and former PRTC worker, was enrolled under the scheme, highlighting how the on-ground model is reaching individuals who face the greatest barriers in accessing government services independently.

The inclusion of transport workers marks a significant expansion of the scheme’s outreach, bringing both organised and semi-organised workforce groups under comprehensive health coverage.

The initiative builds on the rapidly expanding scale of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna across Punjab. So far, over 30 lakh Sehat Cards have been issued, with more than 50,000 residents enrolling daily across districts. The Punjab Government has further strengthened the programme with a Rs 2,000 crore allocation in the 2026–27 Budget to enhance its reach and capacity.

The Bhagwant Mann Government continues to encourage residents to enrol for Sehat Cards through designated centres and on-ground camps to avail cashless treatment benefits under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna.