Andhra Pradesh: Centre sanctions Rs 49 crore for modernisation of Gudur Junction railway station Andhra Pradesh: The initiative aligns with the SCR Zone’s broader efforts to modernise key stations and enhance the passenger experience.

Andhra Pradesh: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 49 crore for the redevelopment of Gudur Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh under the South Central Railway Zone’s modernisation initiative. The project aims to upgrade infrastructure and enhance passenger amenities to meet the future demand in the Tirupati and Nellore district regions, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

"The upgraded Gudur railway station will be a landmark facility, providing a seamless and comfortable experience for passengers," said Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil in the release.

The redevelopment will integrate modern architectural designs while preserving the region’s cultural heritage. Key upgrades include a new two-storeyed station building, a full-length canopy over five platforms, a 12-meter-wide roof plaza, improvements to the circulating area, and a redesigned station façade.

Patil noted that 21 railway stations in the Vijayawada Division are being developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with a total investment of Rs 567 crore.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday (March 10) said the government is giving top-most priority to safety in railways, having committed an outlay of over Rs 1 lakh crore per year for upgrading various mechanisms. Replying to the discussion on the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that due to various interventions, the annual railway accident rate has come down to 30 from 171 incidents earlier.

He said various initiatives are being taken for technology upgradation and asserted that the Modi government has achieved more in upgrading the Railways infrastructure in 11 years than in 60 years of Congress rule . The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 was passed in the Upper House with a voice vote. The legislation was cleared by the Lok Sabha in December last year.

"In the UPA regime, investment to enhance safety used to be in the range of Rs 8,000-10,000 crore. Today we are investing a sum of over Rs 1.14 lakh crore every year on enhancing safety," Vaishnaw said.

"Even after reaching this level, we are not satisfied. We will have to go to the root cause of the matter to solve issues," Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw noted that steps have been taken to upgrade tracks, safety devices and level crossings. He noted that the government has completely eliminated safety issues at 9,000 unmanned level crossings by either putting in personnel or by constructing either an underpass or flyover. The minister said the field office headed by General Managers and Divisional Railway Managers is now much more empowered.