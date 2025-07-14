Golden Temple receives bomb threat; Amritsar police launches probe, tightens security The police have deployed bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage teams in and around the Golden Temple area. Senior police officials have been stationed to oversee security arrangements and ensure public safety.

Amritsar:

Security has been ramped up at the Golden Temple complex following a bomb threat received via email by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The email, which warned of explosives planted within the temple premises, has prompted immediate and coordinated action from both SGPC officials and Punjab Police.

Threat email mentions RDX, prompts urgent action

SGPC Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan confirmed that the threatening email mentioned the presence of RDX and potential harm to the sacred site. Though lacking specific time details, the email vaguely referred to Monday as a possible date for an attack.

The SGPC wasted no time in alerting authorities. The Amritsar Police Commissioner and the local Station House Officer (SHO) visited the shrine soon after the complaint was filed. SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami was also briefed, and a high-level review meeting was convened to assess the security situation.

Increased vigilance around temple complex

Mannan noted that while the email could be a hoax intended to spread fear, “we are not taking any chances.” Security patrols have been strengthened throughout the temple, particularly around the parikrama (circumambulatory path) and galliara (surrounding lanes).

CCTV surveillance has also been intensified, with recent footage under detailed review. Regarding long-term measures, Mannan stated that installation of security scanners at key checkpoints is underway and expected to progress in the coming days.

Police register FIR, cyber crime cell joins probe

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed the registration of an FIR and the launch of a full-scale investigation. "We are working closely with the State Cyber Crime Cell and other intelligence agencies to trace the source of the email," he said.

He added that bomb disposal squads, anti-sabotage teams, and senior officers have been deployed in and around the Golden Temple to ensure foolproof security.

Public reassured: 'No need to panic'

Commissioner Bhullar reassured citizens that the situation is under control. “There is no need to panic. The email appears to be sent by someone with malicious intent and mentions vague references to incidents in South India along with the Golden Temple,” he stated.

Police are treating the threat with utmost seriousness and have urged the public to remain calm, alert, and cooperative as investigations continue.