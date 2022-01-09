Watch | Fireworks cover skies over Golden Temple on occasion of Prakash Parv

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amritsar: Fireworks at the Golden Temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, in Amritsar, Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Highlights Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated on January 9 this year.

Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form.

Fireworks were seen covering the skies as devotees celebrated the festival in Golden Temple.

Fireworks were seen covering the skies as devotees celebrated the festival of Prakash Purab today in Amritsar. Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated on January 9 this year.

Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion earlier today. He tweeted, "Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our Government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav. Sharing some glimpses from my visit to Patna at that time".

Meanwhile, in view of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given relaxation to the devotees during the weekend curfew in Delhi, allowing them to offer prayers at Gurudwaras on Sunday.

